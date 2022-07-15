Report

Iraq's PM confirms: the Normalisation file will not be discussed at Jeddah's summit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-15T16:45:57+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi hoped that the political parties would take advantage of Muqtada Al-Sadr's initiative.

In a press conference before heading to Saudi Arabia, Al-Kadhimi confirmed that the Jeddah conference with Riyadh, Egypt, Jordan, and the United States would not discuss the normalization with Israel.

The PM added that energy and climate change cooperation are the files that would be discussed at the conference.

"We will discuss with US President Joe Biden the strategic agreement in health and economy aspects." He said.

Concerning that, the summit had other goals. Al-Kadhimi stressed that this news is "an attempt to confuse and distance Iraq from the prominent role it plays in the region."

"Neither today nor tomorrow, Iraq would not belong to any military axis or alliance and will not be a base for threatening any neighboring countries."

"Our motto is Iraq First." He concluded.

