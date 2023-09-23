Iraq's PM concludes successful participation at UN General Assembly, engaging with global leaders

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani has returned to Iraq after concluding his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani engaged in high-level meetings and events with prominent international leaders and officials during his visit.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the Iraqi Prime Minister's participation in the United Nations meetings included delivering Iraq's official speech and addressing the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, highlighting Iraq's commitment to global development objectives.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani held meetings with a wide range of international leaders, including the UN Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Chancellor of Germany, Prime Ministers of Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Malaysia, Lebanon, and Kuwait, as well as heads of state from Bulgaria, Cyprus, South Korea, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Additionally, he engaged in discussions with the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the US Secretary of State, the US Under-Secretary of the Treasury, and the US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East and North Africa.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also met with the Secretary-General of NATO, the United Nations Development Programme Director, and the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

Prime Minister Al-Sudani's visit also included meetings with representatives of General Electric, the multinational technology group Honeywell, and the American law firm Covenkin. He participated in a symposium with American Chamber of Commerce members, engaging with businessmen and investors. Additionally, he held discussions at the American Council on Foreign Relations and participated in symposia hosted by American institutions, "Al-Monitor" and "Semaphore."

Throughout his visit, Prime Minister Al-Sudani conducted interviews with various American media outlets, including Bloomberg, further strengthening Iraq's diplomatic engagement on the global stage.