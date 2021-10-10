Iraq's PM casts his vote this morning, urging Iraqis to choose the best for the future of the country

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T05:40:40+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed on Sunday that a significant security achievement would be announced tomorrow. "We fulfilled our promise, and we are waiting for a great security achievement tomorrow, Monday…the time is still ahead, and the Iraqis must go out (to vote), their votes are precious ... Do not miss the opportunity for change," Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with media outlets, after casting his vote this morning in Baghdad. The PM called the Iraqis to "choose whomever you see suitable for the future of Iraq...go out, go out, go out (of your houses to vote)." Iraqis started on Sunday voting in a general election, their fifth legislative elections since the fall of the regime of late President Saddam Hussein at the hands of US forces and their allies in 2003. Several months early, the election was held under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. Polling stations scattered across the country opened their doors at 7:00 local time to voters amid international supervision and strict security measures, as 23 million voters are eligible to vote to select 329 candidates for the parliamentary session, in which 57,834 polling stations were included. Last Friday, 821,800 out of 1196524 voters (69%) of Soldiers, prisoners, and displaced people voted in special early polls in Iraq.

