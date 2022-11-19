Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's PM cancels the privileges of the Iraqi presidencies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-19T06:39:14+0000
Iraq's PM cancels the privileges of the Iraqi presidencies

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani issued shocking orders, especially to senior Iraqi officials, including the three presidents (the republic, the ministers, and the parliament).

An informed Iraqi source told Al-Sharq Al-Awsaat Newspaper those decisions included withdrawing the protections of former presidents and ministers after 2003.

Al-Sudani's decisions include canceling the allocations of the three presidencies for each of the President of the Republic, Abd al-Latif Rashid, and Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, in addition to al-Sudani himself, and the withdrawal of protections from the former presidents of the republic, Fuad Masum, and Barham Salih, and the protection of former prime ministers Iyad Allawi, Ibrahim al-Jaafari, Nuri al-Maliki, Haider al-Abadi, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Among the decisions taken by Al-Sudani, according to the source, was the deduction of two and a half million dinars from the salaries of members of his government. The Iraqi prime minister's decisions to reduce exaggerated government spending in Iraq also included canceling allocations for hospitality, treatment, and leasing private planes for the three presidencies, including his office.

And local news agencies had quoted a military commander in the Green Zone as saying that the force assigned to protect Al-Kadhimi "received orders to withdraw and leave its position near the house he lives in in the Green Zone." The Newspaper said.

The military commander added, "The strength of the force is about a hundred affiliates, and most of them have not yet implemented the sudden orders to leave Al-Kazemi's house, which were issued on Thursday morning."

Al-Sudani also decided to close 20 Iraqi embassies abroad due to the lack of Iraqi expatriates in those countries, according to the political source.

related

President Barzani: Al-Sudani's government is the last "opportunity" to solve problems with Baghdad

Date: 2022-11-02 15:21:37
President Barzani: Al-Sudani's government is the last "opportunity" to solve problems with Baghdad

France sends an invitation to the Iraqi PM to visit Paris

Date: 2022-11-03 20:25:34
France sends an invitation to the Iraqi PM to visit Paris

Iraq's PM: to continue cooperation with Amman at various level

Date: 2022-10-19 16:12:02
Iraq's PM: to continue cooperation with Amman at various level

Iraq’s PM shed light on his cabinet duties

Date: 2022-11-12 19:28:51
Iraq’s PM shed light on his cabinet duties

Iraq's new cabinet: CF gives more powers to Al-Sudani to choose the ministers

Date: 2022-10-22 19:09:25
Iraq's new cabinet: CF gives more powers to Al-Sudani to choose the ministers

US former Envoy calls Iraqi government to end the Iranian "intervention"

Date: 2022-11-16 09:19:51
US former Envoy calls Iraqi government to end the Iranian "intervention"

PM Al-Sudani highlights the main issues in his ministerial program

Date: 2022-10-27 18:36:02
PM Al-Sudani highlights the main issues in his ministerial program

US Ambassador: we look forward to working with the new Iraqi government

Date: 2022-10-27 19:55:13
US Ambassador: we look forward to working with the new Iraqi government