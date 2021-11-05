Iraq’s PM calls to investigate the Green Zone clashes

Shafaq News/ The caretaker prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed the authorities to investigate the circumstances of Friday’s events in the vicinity of the Green Zone.

In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that Al-Kazemi stressed that “the strict instructions of the security forces to deal professionally with the demonstrators are valid, and that respect for basic human rights, especially the right to demonstrate and express an opinion, are among the basics that the government has committed to."

The PM called, according to the statement; "The various political parties to calm the situation and resort to dialogue.” He appealed to the demonstrators to exercise their legitimate rights peacefully and avoiding violence."