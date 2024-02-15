Iraq's PM calls the international community to intervene to stop the war against Palestinians

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met during his visit to the Netherlands with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, to discuss ways to boost relations between the two countries.

Al-Sudani stressed to his counterpart Iraq's desire to transition the relations from a security-oriented to a more economic-focused partnership.

Both sides agreed to establish a "comprehensive cooperation council" between Baghdad and Amsterdam.

The comprehensive cooperation council will include committees specializing in agriculture, water, and irrigation technologies to leverage Dutch expertise.

During the talks, Al-Sudani expressed appreciation for the Dutch role in supporting Iraq within the Global Coalition mission, reiterating Iraq's stance on the decreasing need for the coalition in the country due to the growing capabilities of Iraqi security forces.

Concerning the war in Gaza, the Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted the importance of international efforts to stop the aggression in Gaza, urging European countries to play a role in protecting the Palestinian people.

In turn, Rutte expressed his country's desire to strengthen the partnership with Iraq and shift cooperation relations from security to economic and other development fields.