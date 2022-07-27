Report

Iraq's PM calls the Sadrist to withdraw from the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T17:15:03+0000
Iraq's PM calls the Sadrist to withdraw from the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, demanded an immediate withdrawal of demonstrators from the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Hundreds of Muqtada Al-Sadr's supporters stormed the heavily-fortified area, and some entered the Parliament's building in protest against the Coordination Framework's nomination of Mohammed Shia' Sabbar al-Sudani for the premiership.

"I call on the demonstrators to commit to peaceful actions, preserve public and private properties, and follow the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting them." The PM said.

Al-Kadhimi also demanded from Al-Sadr's supporters immediately withdraw from the Green Zone.

"The security forces are committed to protecting state institutions and international missions…the parliament represents the authority of the people and the law," He added.

In turn, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, known as "Al-Sadr's Minister," tweeted, "I give the demonstrators a standing ovation. It is a wonderful spontaneous, popular reform message. Thank you, but Your safety is more important than everything. So if you want to withdraw, I will respect this decision."

