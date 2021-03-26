Iraq’s PM calls Egyptian President, offers condolences over trains collision

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on Friday the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi offering condolences after the painful tragedy of the two trains’ collision in Sohag.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s office, Al-Kadhimi expressed his "deep sorrow and sympathy to President El-Sisi and the brotherly people of Egypt over the tragic incident that killed citizens."

Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 32 people and the injury of 66 others in a train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt.