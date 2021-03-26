Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s PM calls Egyptian President, offers condolences over trains collision

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-26T19:50:05+0000
Iraq’s PM calls Egyptian President, offers condolences over trains collision
Shafaq News / the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on Friday the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi offering condolences after the painful tragedy of the two trains’ collision in Sohag.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s office, Al-Kadhimi expressed his "deep sorrow and sympathy to President El-Sisi and the brotherly people of Egypt over the tragic incident that killed citizens."

Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 32 people and the injury of 66 others in a train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt.

related

Iraq and Egypt to cooperate in various fields

Date: 2020-10-31 14:55:43
Iraq and Egypt to cooperate in various fields

Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers to arrive in Baghdad tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-25 15:57:52
Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers to arrive in Baghdad tomorrow

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi announces postponement of tripartite summit with Egypt and Jordan

Date: 2021-03-26 17:00:03
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi announces postponement of tripartite summit with Egypt and Jordan

Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Date: 2020-08-26 11:51:34
Iraqi ministers to meet their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-05 12:14:05
Egypt sends medical supplies to Iraq

The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Date: 2020-09-23 10:15:48
The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian Coordinating council hold its first meeting

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-11 15:23:15
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs arrives in Cairo

Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo

Date: 2020-10-13 10:18:02
Iraq, Egypt and Jordan ministers of foreign affairs meet in Cairo