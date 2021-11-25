Iraq’s PM: attacking demonstrators is unacceptable

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, commented, on Thursday, on demonstrations that took place in Al-Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan.

Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, "The recent painful events in the Kurdistan Region, especially in the dear Al-Sulaymaniyah, call for a responsible stance from everyone to protect social peace and stop the deterioration."

The PM added, "Peaceful demonstrations are a constitutionally guaranteed right, and attacks on demonstrators, as well as attacks on public or private property, are unacceptable."

In the past few days, Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate witnessed massive protests by university and institute students, demanding improvement of their financial grants.