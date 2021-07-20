Iraq’s PM assigns new commanders in Baghdad over Al-Sadr attack

Shafaq News/ A source revealed, on Tuesday, that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi assigned, on Tuesday, new security leaders for the main two parts of Baghdad, over the explosion in Al-Sadr City.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that Al-Kadhimi assigned Major General Saad Oreibi as commander of Baghdad/Karkh operations, and Major General Zafer al-Muhammadawi as commander of Baghdad/ Rusafa operations.

The source, who asked not to be named, indicated that these new decisions are due to the latest security development in the Country when ISIS attacked the Al-Sadr City, east of Baghdad.

A suicide bomber killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security, and hospital sources said.

More than 60 people were wounded, a police source said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram. It said one of its militants blew up his explosive vest among the crowds.