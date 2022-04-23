Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's PM arrives in western Iraq to follow up on the "SOLID WILL" operation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-23T08:29:47+0000
Iraq's PM arrives in western Iraq to follow up on the "SOLID WILL" operation

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived today in the western regions of Al-Anbar Governorate to supervise the process of the "Solid Will" operation.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi discussed with the Border Operations Command, Special Forces, and Rapid Response the plans and actions of the operation.

On Saturday, the Joint Operations Command launched the second stage of Operation "Solid Will" against ISIS in western Iraq.

The Security Media Cell said, "Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, the Solid Will Operation was launched this morning, with the participation of the commands of the Al-Anbar, Al-Jazeera, and Karbala operations, in addition to forces from the Border Guard Command and the Popular Mobilization.

"The army and the air force support this operation." The Cell added.

The Special Forces, the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the Rapid Response Division lead helicopter operations, including ambushes in the desert.

This operation is followed by others in Diyala, Samarra, Saladin, and the southern Kirkuk to "pursue ISIS terrorist elements and eliminate terrorism."

Last March, the joint security forces carried out a large-scale operation (Solid Will) in the governorates of Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar against ISIS remnants.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group had captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

related

Al-Kadhimi: some parties are deliberately undermining the state 

Date: 2021-08-03 12:44:33
Al-Kadhimi: some parties are deliberately undermining the state 

Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-08 08:14:14
Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department released from detention

Date: 2021-12-15 12:24:44
Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department released from detention

PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Date: 2021-02-04 13:17:24
PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security 

Date: 2022-03-06 16:30:50
Al-Kadhimi holds an emergency meeting to discuss challenges to Iraq's food security 

Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Date: 2021-05-26 17:32:29
Iraq’s Prime Minister calls the Shiite forces for an "urgent meeting", PMF heads to Green Zone

Billions of dollars were smuggled outside Iraq, PM al-Kadhimi reveals 

Date: 2021-09-16 13:00:47
Billions of dollars were smuggled outside Iraq, PM al-Kadhimi reveals 

Al-Kadhimi meets with the fact-finding committee members

Date: 2020-10-18 13:35:06
Al-Kadhimi meets with the fact-finding committee members