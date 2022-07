Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi visited the thermal power plant in the Al-Furat district of Heet, west of Al-Anbar.

The security forces cordoned off the site and prevented journalists from reaching it.

Yesterday, a local source said that the Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone for the airport and visit a residential complex on the outskirts of Al-Ramadi.