Iraq's PM arrives in Basra Governorate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrives on Thursday in Basra Governorate, the far south of Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, Al-Kadhimi will hold meetings with the officials and security leaders to follow up on the service and security situation in the Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi's visit to Basra comes hours after his visit to the Iraqi-Syrian border in Nineveh Governorate.

The PM'S office said that Al-Kadhimi headed a delegation of officials from the Ministers of Defense and Interior and military and security leaders.