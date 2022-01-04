Iraq's PM approved the resignation of Najaf Governor

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, approved the resignation of Najaf Governor Louai Al-Yasiri.

An official source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi assigned the first deputy governor, Hashem Al-Gharawi, who belongs to the Al-Hikma Movement, instead of Al-Yasiri, a former member of the Dawa Party.

Last December, the Governor of Najaf, Louai al-Yasiri, submitted his resignation stressing that he is ready to appear in court and front of the integrity Committee if anything is against him.

The Governor resigned as he faced pressure from the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and less than 48 hours replacing the Governor of Dhi Qar with another close to the Sadrist.

Najaf is going through a severe conflict over the Governor's position, which prompted Muqtada al-Sadr, to confirm earlier that Louai al-Yasiri's resignation is near.

Earlier, al-Sadr, commented on the resignation of Najaf Governor, calling on the government to protect "him and his family."

"A step towards the right path ... I mean the resignation of the Governor of Najaf, and it is a step that counts for him to preserve the city of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, and to preserve his reputation," Al-Sadr said in a statement.

He added, "The government must protect him (Al-Yasiri) and his family from any possible harm and deal with his resignation by the law and System... Otherwise, we will bear the government all the legal consequences."