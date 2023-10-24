Iraq’s PM announces conditional financial settlement with KRI, highlights workforce concerns

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani announced on Tuesday a conditional financial settlement with the Kurdistan Region (KRI), simultaneously hinting at "concerns" regarding the Region's workforce numbers.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet session, Al Sudani stated, "There will be a settlement next month between KRI and Baghdad, and this settlement will be conditional on a genuine audit of the workforce in KRI," adding, "The Financial Control Bureau has submitted a report to the government, highlighting concerns about the number of employees."

The Prime Minister emphasized, "These concerns must be addressed before the settlement is finalized, and the allocated funds are disbursed to KRI."

Regarding the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, Al Sudani said, "Iraq and Turkey have expressed their readiness to resume oil exports, but the production companies in KRI have issues with the allocation of production costs. They believe these allocations do not align with actual production costs, and, therefore, they refuse to export oil until this matter is resolved."

He clarified that "the companies have informed the government that they can resume exports 30 days after the issues are resolved."