Iraq's PM and US Commander discuss the counter-terrorism and regional security

Date: 2022-09-08T14:28:56+0000
Iraq's PM and US Commander discuss the counter-terrorism and regional security

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received an American delegation headed by the commander of the US Central Command, Gen. Michael Corella.

Al-Kadhimi's office said they discussed the developments in Iraq and the region and the joint efforts regarding regional security and combatting terrorism.

Both sides hope to continue the coordination between Baghdad and Washington and boost cooperation in various security and military fields, particularly in strengthening the capacity of the army forces to face security challenges.

