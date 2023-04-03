Iraq's PM and President discuss political, economic developments

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid discussed the latest political, security, economic, environmental, and service developments in the country.

According to an official statement, the two leaders discussed ways to support the government's program aimed at providing the best services to citizens and enhancing security and stability. They also emphasized the importance of expediting the approval of the budget, which has an impact on people's lives and livelihoods.

Al-Sudani and Rashid also reviewed the results of Iraq's participation in the United Nations Water Conference recently held in New York. They highlighted the outcomes that were called for in addressing the global water crisis, and the support of heads of participating countries and leaders for Iraq's efforts to confront the water shortage in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.