Iraq's PM and Morocco's FM discuss holding a joint economic forum

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani in a Saturday meeting with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Naser Bourita, called for organizing a forum that brings together Iraqi and Moroccan businesspersons in a bid to bolster the economic ties between both countries.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, welcomed reopening the Moroccan embassy in Baghdad, laying emphasis on Baghdad's willingness to develop its cooperation with Casablanca in the fields of security, agriculture, banking, culture, tourism, education, and clean energy.

Bourita conveyed the Moroccan king's greetings to Prime Minister al-Sudani and his willingness to advance his country's relation with Iraq.

The meeting touched upon the activities of the Iraqi-Moroccan joint committee, measures to facilitate obtaining entry visas, and plans to organize a joint economic forum from businesspersons from both countries.