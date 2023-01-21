Iraq's PM and Kurdish President discuss the budget and securing the borders files

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, in Baghdad and his accompanying delegation.

The PM's media office stated that both sides discussed national interests, including the 2023 federal budget, securing borders, and oil files.

It is worth noting that President Barzani participated today in Al-Sudani's luncheon to honor the Iraqi soccer team for winning the Gulf Cup 2023.