Iraq's PM and Iran's MoFA discuss Iraq's regional role

Shafaq News/ Iran's Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdullahian commended Iraq's pivotal role in the Middle East's politics and its endeavors in upholding regional security and stability.

Amir-Abdullahian's remarks came during a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani in the latter's residence in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between their respective countries and prospects of economic and commercial cooperation.

The meeting highlighted Iraq's pivotal role in the region and its endeavors to support security and stability.

Al-Sudani arrived in the Iranian capital yesterday flanked by a high-level economic and political delegation. The prime minister's office did not release the full agenda before the visit, but a source revealed earlier that the discussions will ponder preparations for a sixth round of talks between regional fows, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Since last year, Baghdad has hosted five rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the normalization of their relations. The last round was in April.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Sudani has said his government would continue to push for negotiations.

Iraq's new government was asked to continue to mediate talks between the two countries, he said this month.