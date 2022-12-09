Iraq's PM and China's President explore cooperation prospects in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Friday convened a meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the China-Arab Summit in the Saudi capital city, Riyadh.

The meeting, according to a readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau, touched upon Iraq's bilateral ties with China and the sustainable partnership between the two countries.

The Iraqi prime minister expressed Iraq's willingness to benefit from the Chinese experience and bolster the Iraqi involvement in China's Belt and Road initiative.

Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq's role in regional stability, stressing that the region's prosperity and development are contingent upon Iraq's engagement in both Arab and international arenas.

The Chinese president said that Iraq's location and cultural value enable it to act as a bridge between the countries of the region and the world, reiterating his country's keenness to expand cooperation with Iraq at all levels.