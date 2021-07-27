Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s PM agrees to the Coalition’s request to station an American liaison officer at Imam Ali Base

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-27T13:04:27+0000
Iraq’s PM agrees to the Coalition’s request to station an American liaison officer at Imam Ali Base

Shafaq News/ A source reported, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, agreed to the International Coalition’s request to station an American officer at the Imam Ali Air Base in the city of Nasiriyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that Al-Kadhimi agreed to the request sent by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense regarding the presence of an American liaison officer in the air navigation tower at the "Imam Ali" Air Base and Dhi Qar International Airport, “to secure a direct connection with the American protection center in case of any possible attack.”

The source added that the request included that this officer would not interfere in civil and military air navigation at the Base and the Airport.

It is noteworthy that the Imam Ali Military Air Base is located in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

The Base was known as Tallil Air Base until December 2011 when it was the largest base for American troops in Iraq, it is generally known as Camp Adder by the U.S. Army.

In 2017, this Military Base was opened for commercial flights, and it is known as Nasiriyah International Airport.

related

An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-16 09:06:26
An armed robbery and IED explosion in Nasiriyah

Demonstrations renew in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-03-12 13:49:05
Demonstrations renew in Nasiriyah

Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-07-13 15:34:11
Minister of Trade cracks a list of decisions to support Dhi Qar in the wake of the COVID-19 hospital tragedy in Nasiriyah

Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

Date: 2021-02-25 10:24:57
Al-Ghanimi arrives in Nasiriyah heading a high-level security delegation

Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

Date: 2021-04-01 16:16:56
Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Date: 2021-07-13 16:49:05
The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Date: 2021-02-26 13:33:54
Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Two death cases registered in Nasiriyah prison during the past 24 hours

Date: 2021-05-18 09:02:22
Two death cases registered in Nasiriyah prison during the past 24 hours