Iraq’s PM agrees to the Coalition’s request to station an American liaison officer at Imam Ali Base

Shafaq News/ A source reported, on Tuesday, that the Iraqi Prime Minister, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, agreed to the International Coalition’s request to station an American officer at the Imam Ali Air Base in the city of Nasiriyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that Al-Kadhimi agreed to the request sent by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense regarding the presence of an American liaison officer in the air navigation tower at the "Imam Ali" Air Base and Dhi Qar International Airport, “to secure a direct connection with the American protection center in case of any possible attack.”

The source added that the request included that this officer would not interfere in civil and military air navigation at the Base and the Airport.

It is noteworthy that the Imam Ali Military Air Base is located in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq.

The Base was known as Tallil Air Base until December 2011 when it was the largest base for American troops in Iraq, it is generally known as Camp Adder by the U.S. Army.

In 2017, this Military Base was opened for commercial flights, and it is known as Nasiriyah International Airport.