Iraq's PM accepts the resignation of the investment commission chief

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-06T14:51:01+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani has accepted the resignation of the head of the country's investment commission, an official statement by his bureau said on Sunday. The head of the commission, Soha al-Najjar, was at the center of a controversy that saw 75 legislators signing a motion to dismiss her from her position over corruption, public money waste, and graft allegations. Lawmaker Hadi al-Salami said that a file with the name of al-Najjar on it was deferred to the integrity commission and that judicial bodies that look into corruption cases. Earlier, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, ordered an independent investigation into the "unmatched corruption" infesting the investment commission.

related