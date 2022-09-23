Iraq's PM: We will contribute to everything that helps stabilize the region

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed the necessity to end "uncontrolled weapons" in Iraq as a central part of the security and stability in the country.

Speaking at the 77th UN General Assembly, the PM said, "Last week, we arrested an official, and he confessed to killing protesters and some personalities."

"We are trying to deal with the uncontrolled weapons calmly, without affecting people."

Concerning Iraq's role in the region, Al-Kadhimi said, "We will contribute to everything that helps stabilize the region and preserve the dignity of people."

"Iraq succeeded in bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia closer, and other countries have restored their relations after that."

On the financial file, the Iraqi Prime Minister expected an increased cash reserve ratio.

Al-Kadhimi told the state media in an interview before delivering his speech that "the white paper succeeded in achieving economic reform."

The paper, suggested by Al-Kadhimi's government, is composed of five axes to achieve reforms in the financial, economic, essential services, and law fields.

"The cash reserve ratio under our government has reached 68 billion dollars, and it is expected to reach 100 billion dollars." He pointed out.

Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq achieved the most significant economic growth during his government and became the first in the Middle East and fifth in the world.