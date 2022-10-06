Iraq’s PM: The interconnection line with Jordan will enter service in June 2022

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that the electrical interconnection line with Jordan would enter into service next June.

"We developed a comprehensive strategy for the electricity sector and implemented several projects. The interconnection line with Jordan will enter service in June, and the line with Saudi Arabia & the Gulf will follow." Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter.

" We will continue to work for more investments in renewable energy and gas capture for stable electricity in Iraq," he added.

Al-Kadhimi and the Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Hani Al-Khasawneh laid the foundation stone today for the Iraqi-Jordanian Electrical Interconnection Project.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that the project would "secure energy exchange between Iraq and Jordan, which is a true reflection and an embodiment of the policy of openness and cooperation adopted by this government."