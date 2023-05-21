Iraq's PM, Speaker discuss federal budget

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, on Sunday evening to discuss the developments in the country, foremost among them the federal budget file.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the meeting witnessed a discussion on the general conditions in the country and the key issues that the government is diligently addressing within the framework of its program and priorities. These efforts aim to fulfill the aspirations of citizens by ensuring the provision of optimal services and enhancing the economic level.

The meeting focused on the draft law of the federal general budget presented to the Council of Representatives and stressed the urgency of its approval to meet the requirements of the government program in addressing unemployment, services, poverty, economic reforms, and curbing financial and administrative corruption.