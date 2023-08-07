Iraq's PM Reviews Efforts in Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani met with the head and members of the international body concerned with combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Al-Sudani's media office said the prime minister underscored to the international delegation that the neutralization of terrorism's financial channels and the pursuit of money laundering endeavors are paramount priorities within Iraq's government program, which has received endorsement from the House of Representatives.

Al-Sudani reiterated the significance of international bodies and "friendly" nations collaborating with Iraq in its "relentless battle against money laundering and the retrieval of individuals with warrants."

He emphasized that Iraq has been a frontline force against global terrorism and now confronts the challenge of dormant terrorist cells and extremist ideologies that propagate violence. Hence, the collective effort of all stakeholders is imperative to deprive these networks of their financial sustenance.

The international assessment team appreciated Iraq's "notable strides" in this realm. The group acknowledged Iraq's achievements in reclaiming misappropriated funds, its unwavering endeavors in quelling ISIS, dismantling residual cells, severing funding networks, and propagating discourse to undermine support for terrorism.