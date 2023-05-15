Iraq's PM Meets with the chairman of the US-Iraqi Business Council for Talks on Expanding Economic Cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed Steve Lutes, President of the US-Iraqi Business Council and Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce for Middle East Affairs, in a bid to strengthen bilateral economic relations and explore potential avenues for collaboration.

According to a statement issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with his guest cooperation prospects in the realms of finance, health, energy, and environment.

The meeting explored avenues of potential partnerships between the Iraqi private sector and American companies, in line with the strategic agreement between Baghdad and Washington and the Iraqi government's program.

The premier reiterated his cabinet's commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment for global enterprises by implementing appropriate laws and regulations.

Al-Sudani said that Iraq currently offers numerous significant investment opportunities, eagerly awaiting the arrival of major companies to capitalize on these prospects.

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, was also present at the meeting, although her attendance was not explicitly mentioned in the statement.