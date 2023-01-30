Iraq's PM, Kurdistan's DPM explore potential "understandings" between Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani convened a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Qubad Talabani, in Baghdad earlier today, Monday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation, and explored potential "understandings" in a variety of issues that might ultimately lead to resolving the outstanding disputes between the federal and regional governments and achieve the utmost interest of the country.

President, Abdullatif Rashid, called, upon receiving Talabani in al-Salam palace earlier today, for embracing "active and serious dialogue" to settle the disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil in accordance with the permanent constitution of Iraq.