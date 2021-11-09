Report

Iraq’s PM, KDP stress the importance of forming the new government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-09T19:10:06+0000
Iraq’s PM, KDP stress the importance of forming the new government
Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Kurdistan Democratic Party emphasized the necessity of forming a national government capable of facing the challenges.

The Iraqi PM received today a delegation of the Kurdistan Democratic Party headed by Hoshyar Zebari.

According to Al-Kadhimi’s office, the Kurdish delegation conveyed "the congratulations of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Party's leaders to the Iraqi PM for surviving the heinous terrorist attack."

The delegation also praised "the widespread condemnation of the terrorist act, and the great local and international solidarity with the Iraqi government and people against such criminal acts aimed at destabilizing the country."

 According to the statement, the two discussed the political situation, stressing the importance of forming a national government capable of “facing security challenges, imposing the rule of law and maintaining civil peace.”

