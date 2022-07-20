Iraq’s PM: Iraq would take all necessary measures to protect its people against the Turkish attacks

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said Iraq would take the necessary measures to respond to Turkish attacks.

"Once again, the Turkish Forces committed an explicit and blatant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq, and the lives and security of Iraqi citizens by targeting a tourist resort in the Governorate of Dohuk in the Kurdistan region of Iraq today, Wednesday, though the use of artillery," Al-Kadhimi said.

"This attack led to the deaths and injuries of civilians, most of whom are women and children." He added.

"This brutal attack underscores the fact that Turkey ignored Iraq's continuous demands to refrain from military violations against Iraqi territory and the lives of its people."

"As Iraq appreciates and adheres to neighborly principles and rejects the use of Iraqi territory by any party to attack its neighbors, at the same time, Iraq rejects using security justifications by any party to threaten the lives of Iraqi citizens and attack Iraqi territory which violated international agreements, and joint cooperation." The Iraqi PM said.

"Iraq reserves its full right to respond to these attacks and will take all necessary measures to protect its people and hold the aggressors accountable for the ongoing escalation.” He concluded.

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho and the Bativa regions.

Shafaq News Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barakh resort in Zakho.

Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Regional Government, Saman Al-Barzanji, revealed that nine tourists were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.

Al-Kadhimi, sent a high-level delegation to the Zakho region after the Turkish bombing.

A source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, Lt. Gen. Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, Deputy Head of Joint Operations Command, and the PM's secretary.

Zakho district is a region in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq of the Duhok Governorate, located a few kilometers from the Iraq–Turkey border.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.