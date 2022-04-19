Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's PM: Iraq will not return to chaos

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T09:34:13+0000
Iraq's PM: Iraq will not return to chaos

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq is going through a political crisis due to the failure in forming the new government.

At the 41st anniversary of establishing the "Badr" organization, Al-Kadhimi said, "We strive to find solutions, and sometimes, unfortunately, we strive to invent obstacles and political blockage…our people are worried about the future."

"Our people believe in the current system, true democracy, and the state, but "there is a political crisis in Iraq, and we must admit that there are constitutional disagreements.”

"The political forces must stop accusing and treason one another because Iraq will not return to chaos, dictatorship and conflicts again." The PM concluded.,

related

Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Date: 2021-04-10 17:06:28
Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Al-Kadhimi chairs and extraordinary session of the Council

Date: 2021-11-07 18:22:28
Al-Kadhimi chairs and extraordinary session of the Council

Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq

Date: 2022-02-05 09:36:26
Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq criticizes Al-Kadhimi's campaign to free the kidnapped Activist

Date: 2020-09-22 15:47:29
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq criticizes Al-Kadhimi's campaign to free the kidnapped Activist

PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq prioritizes dialogue 

Date: 2021-09-14 20:57:29
PM al-Kadhimi: Iraq prioritizes dialogue 

Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

Date: 2021-07-20 14:50:05
Iraq’s Prime Minister: to benefit from the European experience in post-war recovery

Al-Kadhimi: The names of the victims will be announced soon

Date: 2020-07-25 14:55:20
Al-Kadhimi: The names of the victims will be announced soon

Iraq's PM confirms: Global Coalition remains for advice

Date: 2021-12-11 18:39:05
Iraq's PM confirms: Global Coalition remains for advice