Iraq's PM: Iraq will not return to chaos

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq is going through a political crisis due to the failure in forming the new government.

At the 41st anniversary of establishing the "Badr" organization, Al-Kadhimi said, "We strive to find solutions, and sometimes, unfortunately, we strive to invent obstacles and political blockage…our people are worried about the future."

"Our people believe in the current system, true democracy, and the state, but "there is a political crisis in Iraq, and we must admit that there are constitutional disagreements.”

"The political forces must stop accusing and treason one another because Iraq will not return to chaos, dictatorship and conflicts again." The PM concluded.,