Iraq's PM Emphasizes Commitment to Combat Corruption and Prioritize Displaced Persons and Reconstruction

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Prime Minister Muhammad S. Al-Sudani reiterated that there are no "red lines" when combating corruption. He also highlighted that the government's top priorities are the return of displaced individuals and the reconstruction of liberated areas.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the Prime Minister met with a group of sheikhs and local leaders from the Al-Anbar Governorate.

During the meeting, he emphasized the significant role of clans in supporting the state, maintaining security, and fostering social cohesion among the people.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the government remains committed to implementing the programs and plans outlined in its ministerial platform. These initiatives aim to "improve the quality of services, living standards, and the overall economic situation of citizens."

The Prime Minister stressed that fighting corruption and addressing its root causes is a top priority for the government. He stated that this endeavor has "no boundaries or limitations, as corruption has resulted in the squandering of national resources and the delayed completion of crucial projects."

Furthermore, Al-Sudani emphasized that the government is dedicated to addressing the issues of displaced persons, facilitating their safe return, and reconstructing areas previously under the control of ISIS. These priorities reflect the government's commitment to restoring stability and supporting the affected communities.