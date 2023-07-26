Iraq's PM Decides to Elevate Federal Police to Military Forces

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al-Sudani, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, decided on Wednesday to elevate the role of the Federal Police, transforming them into military forces with responsibilities surpassing those of the Ministry of Interior but remaining below that of the army.

Major General Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, stated that Al-Sudani chaired a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the latest security developments and addressed vital challenges in the country.

During the meeting, the attendees talked about transforming the federal police forces into a military-oriented structure.

According to Rasool, the proposal was suggested in light of the federal police forces' "exceptional professionalism, especially highlighted by their resounding triumph over the terrorist groups affiliated with ISIS."

Rasool emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening security measures and maintaining a robust defense strategy against potential threats.

As these changes take effect, the transformed Federal Police is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall security landscape while reinforcing the country's stance against security challenges.