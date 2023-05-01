Iraq's PM Affirms Government's Commitment to Workers' Rights

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamad Shia'a Al-Sudani congratulated workers across the country on International Labor Day.

In a statement released by his office, al-Sudani praised the role of workers in Iraq's development.

He emphasized his government's commitment to improving workers' rights and conditions.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani added that the government had worked closely with the Parliamentary Labor Committee to complete procedures for enacting the retirement and social security law, which aims to provide fair protection for workers in the private sector. He also highlighted the importance of a sincere Iraqi workforce in achieving the government's priorities in activating industry and agricultural development.

Al-Sudani announced the government's initiatives to provide an effective environment for investing energies and employing them in their rightful places, including the RIYADA and MEHAN, which offer a database to increase opportunities for obtaining suitable jobs in the private sector.

The statement recognized the critical role that workers played in any development or progress plan and reiterated the government's focus on enhancing the capabilities of workers and socially protecting them.