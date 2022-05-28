Iraq’s Oil Minister calls Paris to open a university in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar called France to open a university and a center for developing high skills in Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Oil said that Abdul-Jabbar met in Paris with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. They discussed ways of cooperation in various fields, including clean energy.

The Iraqi Official urged France to establish a French university in Baghdad and a center for training and developing high skills in Basra to “enhance local community services to obtain job opportunities.”

He pointed to the need for cooperation in clean energy, especially since France “has a scientific background in energy technologies.”

Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that Iraq is working to boost oil production as a first stage to five million barrels per day by 2025 and eight million barrels per day by 2028.

For her part, the French Foreign Minister expressed the importance of dealing with Baghdad in the oil and gas industry for the interests of all parties within the federal state.

Last Wednesday, the Iraqi Oil Minister started his official visit to France, in which he invited the French companies to invest in Iraq.