Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-27T08:24:46+0000
Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Shafaq News / More than ten terrorists were arrested today Tuesday in Nineveh Governorate. The Security Media Cell announced in a statement.

The Cell said Nineveh’s National Security detachments arrested 13 ISIS members in separate areas in the Governorate.

The terrorists worked as fighters in Al-Furqan, Khaled Ibn Al-Walid, Muta and Nahawand factions within the terrorist organization.

According to the statement, they confessed to committing crimes against citizens and security forces during liberation battles. They were referred to the legal authorities to complete the investigation.

related

The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Date: 2021-02-17 10:37:49
The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader

Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-18 12:19:28
Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh

A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-22 09:24:12
A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Members of PKK killed in a Turkish attack in Nineveh

Date: 2020-11-08 17:44:41
Members of PKK killed in a Turkish attack in Nineveh

40 thousand dollars to release two young men from ISIS

Date: 2020-12-01 19:42:23
40 thousand dollars to release two young men from ISIS

International coalition aircraft attack ISIS sites southeast of Mosul

Date: 2020-03-08 11:10:25
International coalition aircraft attack ISIS sites southeast of Mosul

An ISIS terrorist arrested in the General Retirement Authority in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-05 16:30:01
An ISIS terrorist arrested in the General Retirement Authority in Baghdad