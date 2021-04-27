Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Shafaq News / More than ten terrorists were arrested today Tuesday in Nineveh Governorate. The Security Media Cell announced in a statement.

The Cell said Nineveh’s National Security detachments arrested 13 ISIS members in separate areas in the Governorate.

The terrorists worked as fighters in Al-Furqan, Khaled Ibn Al-Walid, Muta and Nahawand factions within the terrorist organization.

According to the statement, they confessed to committing crimes against citizens and security forces during liberation battles. They were referred to the legal authorities to complete the investigation.