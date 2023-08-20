Iraq's National Security Agency dismantle ISIS cell planning assassinations in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Security Agency has successfully dismantled an ISIS network plotting assassinations in Diyala and arrested its members, a security source revealed on Sunday.

This mission, according to the insider, led to the arrest of five wanted individuals, including a high-ranking ISIS official responsible for orchestrating terrorist operations in the regions of Baqubah and Khalis.

The officer told Shafaq News Agency that the detained individuals candidly admitted their allegiance to the ISIS extremist organization.

The arrestees confessed to taking part in attacks against military and civilian targets, planting and detonating improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in areas such as al-Katoon, al-Khalis, al-Muallimeen, and al-Tahrir.

The source said they were also planing to assassinate influential figures and high-ranking officers in the governorate.