Iraq's National Security Agency captures an ISIS strike unit in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Agency managed to apprehend an ISIS "hit squad" in Diyala, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Wednesday.

According to SMC, a force from the National Security Agency arrested four members of the terrorist organization in a premeditated security operation in Diyala.

The arrestees, who are wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, used to serve as a strike unit specializing in assassinations.

"One of the arrestees was the legal officer of al-Udhaim sector. The second was the Deputy Commander of the sector. The remaining two served in the same sector," the statement said.