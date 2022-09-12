Iraq's National Security Agency arrests eight followers of al-Yamani

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Agency said on Monday it apprehended followers of the so-called "Ahmed bin Hasan al-Yamani", a Shiite cleric who claims to be close to the Duodenal Shiite Muslim's twelfth Imam Mahdi bin Hasan and a precursor of his reappearance.

The Agency said that its units in Najaf spotted and captured eight members of the extremist group that revers al-Yamani among the pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen observance.

The arrestees were found in possession of hundreds of flyers and books that "jeopardize the social peace".