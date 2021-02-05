Iraq's MoH works of more stringent measures to curb the Pandemic

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment hinted at stricter measures to limit the Novel Coronavirus outbreak amid resurgent COVID-19 caseload in the country.

The ministry said in a statement released today, "We renew our call to all citizens, governmental and civil institutions to comply with the preventive measures and fully adhere to donning masks, social distancing, and hand sterilization."

The statement added, "the Ministry of Health will work, through the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, to activate a package of preventive measures in the coming days to break the chain of transmission. However, if the infection rate continues to rise, we will have to take more severe and strict decisions to protect health institutions from losing control of the situation."