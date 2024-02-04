Iraq's MoFa rejects using Iraq for international scores

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, met with the EU, Canada, Brazil, and Australia Ambassadors on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry (MoFa), Hussein discussed various issues, including the situation in Gaza and the recent US attacks on Iraqi territory that killed and injured dozens of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Minister Hussein stressed that Iraq is "not a place for sending messages and displaying power between opponents, or an arena for settling scores between opposing countries."

While Hussein did not explicitly name the countries involved, it is widely acknowledged that both the United States and Iran wield considerable influence in Iraq.

Hussein confirmed the Iraqi government's "responsibility for safeguarding diplomatic missions and foreign advisors," stressing that any harm inflicted upon them was “an assault on Iraq's sovereignty.”

Furthermore, Hussein called for continued talks and negotiations of the Joint High Military Committee (HMC) to reach an agreement regarding the presence of the US-led Coalition in Iraq.

Last January, the Iraqi government announced the start of work of the joint Higher Military Commission between Iraq and the US-led Coalition in Baghdad to review the Coalition's mission after Iraq's victory against ISIS.

Concerning the Israeli war against Palestinians, the top Iraqi official urged the need to end regional conflicts, calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to avoid further escalation.

In turn, the European Union Ambassador, Thomas Seiler, along with the other ambassadors, extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the Iraqi government and people after the last US attack in Al-Anbar.