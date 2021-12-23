Report

Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-23T14:17:38+0000
Iraq's MoFA meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Fuad Hussein, arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on an official visit on Thursday.

Upon his arrival, Hussein met with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian. The meeting touched upon a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

In a press conference after the meeting, Abdullahian highlighted Tehran's close ties with Baghdad and commended Iraq's role in facilitating the talks of his country with Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Hussein said that the constrained relations between Tehran and Washington cast shadows upon Iraq and called for holding direct talks between both sides.

The Iraqi diplomat said that his country is in a position of trust for both the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Hussein's visit to Tehran is his first under the new hardline government led by the former Chief Justice, Ebrahim Raisi.

Abdullahian and Hussein met last September in New York during a convention of the United Nations General Assembly.

