Iraq's MoFA expresses condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-09T10:13:33+0000
Iraq's MoFA expresses condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) sends condolences upon Queen Elizabeth's death.

The Foreign Ministry "expresses deepest condolences and sympathy to the UK's government and friendly people, on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who had a presence in the most important historical, social and political stages of the Kingdom and the friendly states."

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, at age 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon; The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon; the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following her father, King George VI, in 1952.

Prince Charles, Her eldest son, will become king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

