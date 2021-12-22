Iraq's MoFA arrives in Tehran

Shafaq News/ a high-level Iraqi delegation, headed by Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Fuad Hussein and National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji, has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation will hold meetings with a group of government officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meetings will touch upon the bilateral ties between Iraq and Iran, updates on the political and security situation in the Middle East, and the progress of the nuclear talks in Vienna, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.