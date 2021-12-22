Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's MoFA arrives in Tehran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-22T14:32:48+0000
Iraq's MoFA arrives in Tehran

Shafaq News/ a high-level Iraqi delegation, headed by Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Fuad Hussein and National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji, has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation will hold meetings with a group of government officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meetings will touch upon the bilateral ties between Iraq and Iran, updates on the political and security situation in the Middle East, and the progress of the nuclear talks in Vienna, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

related

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs to visit Tehran tomorrow

Date: 2021-02-02 16:58:12
The Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs to visit Tehran tomorrow

Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 13:36:27
Hussein accepts the credentials of Turkey's new ambassador to Iraq

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-02-27 06:29:01
Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs arrives in Tehran

Iraq invites its neighbors to a dialogue in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-14 17:58:40
Iraq invites its neighbors to a dialogue in Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Date: 2021-04-07 19:50:16
Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Fuad Hussein from Rome: Iraq's sovereignty is a red line

Date: 2021-06-28 16:39:56
Fuad Hussein from Rome: Iraq's sovereignty is a red line

UN condemns the Sadr city attack; Tehran expresses readiness to support Iraq

Date: 2021-07-20 08:03:32
UN condemns the Sadr city attack; Tehran expresses readiness to support Iraq

Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs: we appreciate the US efforts in training our security forces

Date: 2021-07-23 16:18:48
Iraq’s Minister of Foreign Affairs: we appreciate the US efforts in training our security forces