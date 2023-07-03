Iraq's MoFA Warns of "Uncountable" Reactions Following Quran Burning Incident in Sweden

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning on Monday, expressing concern over the incident of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and cautioning about potential "uncountable" reactions.
In a statement, the ministry expressed its support for the statement issued by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation during its recent meeting, which discussed the incident and its implications.
The ministry reiterated the Iraqi government's stance on the importance of condemning such acts and giving them significant attention to "address the phenomenon of Islamophobia and prevent any provocative actions that fuel extremism and lead to numerous reactions."
The ministry highlighted Iraq's position as a catalyst for international action against acts that target the Islamic religion and its sanctities. It emphasized the need for a unified discourse to "preserve peaceful coexistence among humanity."
On Friday, Iraq called for an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states to address an Iraqi refugee's burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and raised concerns about religious tolerance and respect.