Iraq's Ministry of Planning initiates legislation to curb food waste and elevate sustainability efforts

Shafaq News / Iraq's Ministry of Planning is taking a proactive stance against food wastage, advocating legislative interventions to oversee the recycling, redistribution, and regulation of food resources. This initiative is well-aligned with broader strategies to elevate agriculture, industry, and overall food security.

The Ministry recently convened a workshop to discuss Iraq's current food security landscape and a regional drive to eliminate hunger. As part of the event, Asil Adel Fatah, Head of the Sustainable Development Department within the Department of Regional and Local Development, presented insights from her participation in the Arab League's subcommittee meeting focused on eradicating hunger.

The workshop also spotlighted the introduction of two research papers—one assessing Iraq's food security and another delving into hunger indicators. Further, the Department of International Cooperation condensed the outcomes of the Arab League's subcommittee, which comprised eight meetings dedicated to hunger eradication.

Echoing a resolute commitment to responsible resource management, the workshop called for fortified sustainable agriculture and industry, amplified agricultural yields, enhanced nutrition, and the enactment of legislation to oversee food waste, advocating its repurposing, recycling, and charitable distribution. This legislative initiative is set to be gauged through meticulous assessment, supported by studies delving into cultural and social aspects and the creation of an accessible database. The call also extends to bolstering regional funds.

Moreover, the workshop endorsed the allocation of essential funding to enhance capabilities in the domains of hunger eradication, waste reduction, and loss mitigation, alongside fostering collaborative ventures with international partners.