Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior to be progressively responsible for securing the governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-15T19:49:58+0000
Iraq’s Ministry of Interior to be progressively responsible for securing the governorates

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command revealed, on Saturday, that the Ministry of Interior is responsible now for securing the inhabited areas in five southern governorates.

"The Ministry of Interior will officially follow up the security file in Babel, Al-Diwaniyah and Muthanna and soon in Najaf and Wasit," the spokesperson for the joint operations, Maj. Gen. Tahsin Al-Khafaji said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Khafaji confirmed that "work is also underway to hand over the security file in Saladin and Al-Anbar," stressing that "some governorates will continue being secured by the Army due to the presence of ISIS remnants and cells."

related

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issues a warning on COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-02-17 20:54:47
The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issues a warning on COVID-19 preventive measures

Iraqi Ministry of Interior denies passing Intel to U.S. on armed Shiite factions' sites

Date: 2021-02-26 18:52:54
Iraqi Ministry of Interior denies passing Intel to U.S. on armed Shiite factions' sites

Security forces thwart a huge medications smuggling operations

Date: 2021-05-06 10:28:45
Security forces thwart a huge medications smuggling operations

Iraqi authorities disclose details of arresting the Pension Authority's fraud network

Date: 2020-11-27 20:26:35
Iraqi authorities disclose details of arresting the Pension Authority's fraud network