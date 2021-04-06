Iraq’s Ministry of Interior appoints a new police chief of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry of Interior has appointed Maj. Gen. Muayad Farhan Muhammad Hussein as the new police commander in Dhi Qar Governorate succeeding the resigned Maj. Gen. Oday Al-Jabri.

Al-Jabri resigned on March 13th after violent protests in Dhi Qar that caused dead and wounded.

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.