Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Ministry of Interior appoints a new police chief of Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T16:27:46+0000
Iraq’s Ministry of Interior appoints a new police chief of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry of Interior has appointed Maj. Gen. Muayad Farhan Muhammad Hussein as the new police commander in Dhi Qar Governorate succeeding the resigned Maj. Gen. Oday Al-Jabri.

Al-Jabri resigned on March 13th after violent protests in Dhi Qar that caused dead and wounded.

Dhi Qar Governorate has witnessed widespread protests, and is home to more than two million people. Many of its residents have been protesting for years against mismanagement, lack of basic public services and job opportunities.

related

Dhi Qar Police sends a message to the citizens

Date: 2021-02-27 18:39:26
Dhi Qar Police sends a message to the citizens

Dhi Qar police called for end to the “assaults” in Nasiriya

Date: 2021-02-23 20:53:38
Dhi Qar police called for end to the “assaults” in Nasiriya

New Dhi Qar Governor should be acceptable by citizens, Source

Date: 2021-03-01 10:02:04
New Dhi Qar Governor should be acceptable by citizens, Source

Dhi Qar governor resigns from his post

Date: 2021-02-26 19:52:58
Dhi Qar governor resigns from his post

Ur city to keep Shining after the Pope’s visit

Date: 2021-03-09 13:19:40
Ur city to keep Shining after the Pope’s visit

Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-30 06:28:30
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Dhi Qar

Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-06 14:52:39
Protestors block "The Civilizations Bridge" in Dhi Qar