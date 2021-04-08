Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns of dire consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment on Thursday, warned of dire consequences if people continue to not adhering to the health measures.

"We warn of the epidemiological situation in Iraq, as today more than 8,000 infections were recorded, which is the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic," the Ministry said in a statement.

The escalation in the number of infections will “lead to a real threat that exceeds the capability of our health institutions to absorb the patients entering Covid-19 treatment centers, hospitals and intensive care departments."

The statement pointed out that the continuing increase of the number of infected cases is necessarily the result when most citizens and government and private sector institutions are “ignoring the regulations and decisions of the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety, the Ministry of Health and the competent health institutions."

The Ministry expressed its regret at the low turnout for taking the vaccine during the past few days, saying "the vaccines which are entering Iraq are effective and safe since they are approved by international scientific organizations and the World Health Organization.”

so far, 903,439 cases, 14,606 deaths and 799,327 recoveries are recorded in Iraq.